What! From Rashmika Mandanna to Kajol, here are 5 celebs who have been the victim of Deepfake technology

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 10:00
MUMBAI: Deepfake Videos and pictures have suddenly taken the internet by storm. There is much talk about it and the victims at the receiving end have been celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Sara Tendulkar, and Shubman Gill.

Many celebs like actress Mrunal Thakur condemned this technology and people who have used it to defame celebs. She wrote, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far.”

Here are the actors who have been victims to the technology.

Rashmika Mandanna

Recently Rashmika’s viral DeepFake video has been causing a stir where she expressed her concern over these videos, calling it scary. Many came in support of her including her close friend and rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, who shared on his Instagram story, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Kajol

In a Deepfake video, Kajol was seen changing her clothes in front of the camera but her face has actually been morphed on another woman.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina who was recently seen in Tiger 3 had a famous Towel fight scene. A shot of her scene went viral and using deepfake her body was morphed. 

Sara Tendulkar & Shubman Gill

Sara, who has been rumored to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill and a picture of the duo has gone viral. But the picture is fake and Shubman’s face has been morphed into her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s face.

After Rashmika’s video went viral, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shared an advisory to social media platforms. They wrote, “Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.”

