What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was at the very top of her game in the 90’s with films like Mohra, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dilwale and many more, she was the sweetheart of millions of hearts. The stunning actress recently made an appearance on the reality show Indian Best Dancer 3 and reminisced about some old memories.

Also Read-Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor

Raveena remembered the time she was shooting for Mohra’s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar. She said, “We were shooting at a construction site, and I was barefoot, surrounded by nails that were causing discomfort. I was dressed in a saree, and the movements that Rekha Ji and Chinni Ji were executing, as well as the assistance they provided while wearing knee pads, left me with knee cuts when I returned home. I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain.”

She added, “he glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes. During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one's expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes.”

Also Read-Throwback! Raveena Tandon recalls how Govinda became a pillar of strength for her during her tough times

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA