What! Raveena Tandon opens up about the Bollywood vs. South industry debate; Says ‘The South industry is that they were so strongly connected with their roots…’

MUMBAI: In the entertainment sector, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has established a distinct identity. Her performances in movies like Satta, Laadla, Shool, Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and many others earned her a place in everyone's hearts. She has worked in South Indian movies in addition to Hindi ones, appearing in titles like Ratha Saradhi, Bangaru Bullodu, Sadhu, and KGF: Chapter 2.

(Also read: Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor )

The actress has now spoken about the differences she has seen while working in both fields in a recent interview. The actress has extensively discussed how Bollywood adopts Westernized culture while the South does not produce many elite films.

Raveena Tandon discussed her favorite aspects of working in the South industry with Rajshri Unplugged. She stated, “What I enjoyed a lot in the South industry is that they were so strongly connected with their roots and culture that their films were super-duper hits. They don’t make much of elitist movies. I think that’s what works. Whereas in Mumbai, they followed the westernized culture. When I used to come to Bombay (Mumbai), everyone used to say that I’ve put on weight. When I used to go to the South, they used to be like why have you lost weight? Eat a lot. So I used to enjoy it a lot. I used to leave dieting and eat idli, dosa and coconut chutney in abundance.”

Raveena Tandon revealed in the same interview that she wasn't certain if she wanted to appear in KGF 1. She admitted that the script for KGF 1, part 2 wasn't finished when Prashanth Neel, the director, approached her. Since she only appeared in a few moments in the first installment, she had instructed the director to finish filming part 1 with the help of her body double because she wasn't sure if she would return for the second.

She reassured him that she would be a part of the script for KGF 2 when it was complete. She added that KGF 1 was released with her body double because the director wasn't sure what he wanted and they didn't display anyone's face in the film.

(Also read: Raveena Tandon Gets Nostalgic on India’s Best Dancer 3 as she reminisces about her iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi