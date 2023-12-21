What! Raveena Tandon's Makeup Artist Sshura Khan Makes Instagram Account Private Amid Wedding Rumors with Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: Recent reports suggest that Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is set to tie the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan, leading to a surge of wedding rumours. The alleged ceremony is said to take place on December 24 in Mumbai, with the couple meeting on the sets of their upcoming film, "Patna Shukla." Amidst the speculations, Sshura Khan, known for being Raveena Tandon's makeup artist, has made her Instagram account private.

Sshura Khan's Instagram account, previously accessible to over 13.2K followers, has now been restricted, fueling curiosity among fans. The move comes following reports indicating an intimate wedding ceremony planned for December 24, attended by close friends and family.

Arbaaz Khan's relationship with Sshura Khan emerged during their collaboration on the film "Patna Shukla," produced by Arbaaz himself. The movie features a cast including Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik, and the late Satish Kaushik. The alleged wedding of Arbaaz and Sshura adds a new chapter to the actor's romantic journey.

Arbaaz Khan's previous marriage with Malaika Arora ended in 2017 after a separation in 2016. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. Following this, Arbaaz was in a relationship with model and actress Giorgia Andriani. However, in a recent interview, Giorgia confirmed their separation, stating, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him." She emphasized that their friendship remains strong.

Giorgia Andriani also mentioned that her relationship with Arbaaz was unaffected by his past marriage, and they continue to be good friends. While addressing wedding plans, Giorgia clarified, "At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends."

As the public awaits official confirmation from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, the private Instagram account has intensified the buzz surrounding their rumoured union.

