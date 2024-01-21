What! Raveena Tandon's Unforgettable Encounter on the Sets of Shool with Ram Gopal Varma

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Film Companion, Raveena unfolded an intriguing chapter from her experience on the sets of Shool. She revealed that during the shooting of promos, she crossed paths with Ram Gopal Varma in a long corridor, but the acclaimed director failed to recognize her in costume. This encounter left her with the impression that RGV might not be pleased with her presence in the film.

Raveena described the incident, saying, “When we were shooting the promos, I got out of the make-up room and I went to stand in front of the camera. It was a long corridor from the make-up room to the set, and I was crossing the corridor, and Ramu crossed me.” She greeted him, but his lack of response led her to believe that he was dissatisfied with her casting.

However, the plot twist occurred during the emotional shoot for the Shool poster. Amidst the intense scene, RGV exclaimed, "Oh my god, Ravs! Is that you?" It turned out that he hadn't recognized her earlier. Raveena recounted the amusing moment, stating, “I said ‘yeah, I said hello to you in the corridor, you didn’t even acknowledge me.’ He said ‘I didn’t recognise you.’ Then he said ‘okay, we are going for it.’ That is how I got Shool.”

Directed by E Niwas, Shool featured Raveena Tandon alongside acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sayaji Shinde. In a previous discussion with Lehren Retro, Raveena highlighted the challenge she faced in breaking away from her dance-centric image. RGV, initially associating her with songs like "Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye" and "Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare," was pleasantly surprised by her transformative performance as a Bihari housewife in Shool.

This incident serves as a testament to Raveena Tandon's versatility as an actor, breaking stereotypes and earning recognition for her ability to transcend established perceptions in the film industry.

Credit: The Indian Express



