What! Ravi Dhawan reveals the time when Govinda kept Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth waiting for 5 days

MUMBAI: One of the most sought-after stunt directors from Bollywood, Ravi Dewan is credited with his works in films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Parindey. The action director shared his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda in the 1991 drama Hum.

Also read - OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

During a candid interaction with a news portal, Ravi Dewan praised the two legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth for their punctuality. He revealed that they both use to arrive on the sets before time.

“We used to schedule the shoot whenever all three actors were available. There was a situation when we had to shoot a scene in Ooty with all three actors together. Amitabh ji and Rajinikanth ji were the kind of actors who would arrive on set half hour before their call time, while Govinda would join us after lunch. I have done films which were bankrolled by him but he won’t come on time even for his home productions. He had the issue of timing but we had to manage."

Ravi Dewan was asked to share his thought on how Amitabha Bachchan and Rajinikanth used to react to the delay caused by Govinda. He said, “There was an early morning shot in Hum, featuring all three actors. Amit ji and Rajinikanth ji would be prepared and present on set at the appointed time. However, we waited for Govinda to join us at sunrise for four to five days, but he didn’t turn up on time. I don’t know the reason behind him being late but he was never on time. In the end, we had to drop that scene from the film.”

Also read - What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film will release next year. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the Hindi version of The Intern.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life