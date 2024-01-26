What! Rohit Shetty Unveils Surprising Motive Behind Creating 'Cirkus' Amid Pandemic Challenges

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, the renowned director famous for his high-octane action comedies, recently opened up about the unique circumstances that led to the creation of his film 'Cirkus.' In a candid interview with ANI, Shetty attributed the film's origin to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, with projects on hold and uncertainty looming over the film industry, Shetty found himself in a dilemma. With 'Sooryavanshi' delayed and the Indian Police Force project yet to kick off, he faced an eight-month gap. The solution came in the form of a script he had on hand for an uncomplicated, small-scale film.

Shetty recalled, "Workers were sitting at home, and we had this script for the longest time, a simple, small film. I thought, ‘Chalo bana dete hain. Workers bhi busy rahenge aur hum bhi busy rahenge (Let’s make it. Workers will stay busy, and we will keep busy too)."

Also Read: What! When Rohit Shetty made this shocking connection between his movies All The Best, Singham and Golmaal

'Cirkus' marked a departure from Shetty's usual style, lacking the extravagant action sequences and heroic entries characteristic of his films. It was a studio-based production that aimed to keep the team engaged during challenging times.

The director shed light on the complexities involved in the film's production during the pandemic. Strict health protocols, including weekly blood and COVID tests, were implemented. The team had to segregate those with antibodies and those without, adding to the overall expenses.

Despite the hurdles, 'Cirkus' became the first film to resume production after pandemic restrictions were eased. Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, the film, based on William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, provided a means to keep the film crew occupied and ensure their livelihoods.

Also Read: What! When Rohit Shetty made this shocking connection between his movies All The Best, Singham and Golmaal

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18



