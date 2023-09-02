What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur

The two then reportedly parted ways for reasons best known to them and have kept their distance from each other while also sometimes having awkward moments together during public events. The duo have now been spotted together and their pics have gone viral.
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have worked together in one film Love Aaj Kal and were rumored to be in a relationship. The two then reportedly parted ways for reasons best known to them and have kept their distance from each other while also sometimes having awkward moments together during public events.

Also Read-  Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

The duo have now been spotted together and their pics have gone viral. They have mentioned each other in their Insta stories from  Udaipur.  Kartik is seen in a checkered shirt while Sara is seen in a white tee.

Fans have commented on the pics and one user wrote, “Hate to admit this but they are still looking in love.” Another user wrote, “Sartik (Sara and Kartik) is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.”

Another fan wrote, “The way They are keep coming back to each other.” One user wrote, “Feeling like nothing has changed, totally getting the old vibe from them. The eye contact.”

Fans are in awe of the way Kartik and Sara are looking at each other and are lost in conversation. Take a look at their post here;



Also Read-  Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for wearing a bikini in her recent post

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon while Sara has Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal.

Do you think Sara and Kartik should come in a film together?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-hindustantimes

 

Latest Video

