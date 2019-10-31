What’s cooking between Karan Johar and Aashim Gulati

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, who is no less than a brand in B-town, is trying out his acting skills as well. Karan is known for his witty nature, and one can see that in his movies and his talk show.
Recently, the director shared a video where you can see him sharing the screen space with television actor Aashim Gulati for a project.
Well, all this while, the audience was wondering what was cooking between the actor and the director. Now, Karan has shared a video where they have collaborated for an advertisement, and the ad is really quirky and a funny one.
There is no doubt that Karan is very witty and funny at times and that reflects in all that he does.
Check out the video here.
Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Add new comment