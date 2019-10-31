News

What’s cooking between Karan Johar and Aashim Gulati

By Ektaa Kumaran
MUMBAI: Karan Johar, who is no less than a brand in B-town, is trying out his acting skills as well. Karan is known for his witty nature, and one can see that in his movies and his talk show.

Recently, the director shared a video where you can see him sharing the screen space with television actor Aashim Gulati for a project.

Well, all this while, the audience was wondering what was cooking between the actor and the director. Now, Karan has shared a video where they have collaborated for an advertisement, and the ad is really quirky and a funny one.

There is no doubt that Karan is very witty and funny at times and that reflects in all that he does.

Check out the video here.

