What! Saif Ali Khan: The Missed Opportunity in 2 States

MUMBAI: The 2014 romantic drama "2 States," starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a massive hit. However, not many are aware that Arjun Kapoor was not the first choice for the role of Krish Malhotra in the film. The initial choice for the role was Saif Ali Khan, but he declined the offer for reasons unknown.

In an interview, the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, revealed that Saif Ali Khan was the first actor to green-light the project. However, things didn't pan out, and the role was later offered to Shah Rukh Khan and then Ranbir Kapoor, who also turned it down. It was only after these rejections that Karan Johar suggested casting Arjun Kapoor for the role.

Despite initial doubts, the decision to cast Arjun Kapoor proved to be a wise one. The film was a critical and commercial success, with Arjun's performance receiving praise from audiences and critics alike. Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his pride in Arjun's growth as an actor and commended his work in the film.

Also Read:Interesting! This is how Arjun Kapoor bagged the male lead in ‘2 States’, deets inside

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, "2 States" is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film explores the cultural differences and challenges faced by a couple in a cross-cultural relationship.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting roles. The film's success solidified Arjun Kapoor's position in Bollywood and showcased his ability to portray complex characters with depth and conviction.

While Saif Ali Khan may have missed out on the opportunity to star in "2 States," his upcoming projects, including his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in the film "Devara," indicate that the actor continues to explore diverse roles and genres, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Movie Review: 2 States

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



