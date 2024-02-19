What! Saif Ali Khan: The Missed Opportunity in 2 States

Saif Ali Khan was the first choice for the role of Krish Malhotra in the film "2 States" but declined the offer, leading to Arjun Kapoor's casting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 03:00
movie_image: 
Saif

MUMBAI: The 2014 romantic drama "2 States," starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a massive hit. However, not many are aware that Arjun Kapoor was not the first choice for the role of Krish Malhotra in the film. The initial choice for the role was Saif Ali Khan, but he declined the offer for reasons unknown.

In an interview, the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, revealed that Saif Ali Khan was the first actor to green-light the project. However, things didn't pan out, and the role was later offered to Shah Rukh Khan and then Ranbir Kapoor, who also turned it down. It was only after these rejections that Karan Johar suggested casting Arjun Kapoor for the role.

Despite initial doubts, the decision to cast Arjun Kapoor proved to be a wise one. The film was a critical and commercial success, with Arjun's performance receiving praise from audiences and critics alike. Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his pride in Arjun's growth as an actor and commended his work in the film.

Also Read:Interesting! This is how Arjun Kapoor bagged the male lead in ‘2 States’, deets inside

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, "2 States" is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film explores the cultural differences and challenges faced by a couple in a cross-cultural relationship.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting roles. The film's success solidified Arjun Kapoor's position in Bollywood and showcased his ability to portray complex characters with depth and conviction.

While Saif Ali Khan may have missed out on the opportunity to star in "2 States," his upcoming projects, including his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in the film "Devara," indicate that the actor continues to explore diverse roles and genres, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Movie Review: 2 States

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

    
 

Saif Ali Khan Arjun Kapoor 2 States Karan Johar Sajid Nadiadwala missed opportunity Casting Bollywood success cultural differences relationship TellyChakkar Entertainment
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! Ajay Devgn's Big Year: Three Back-to-Back Releases in One-and-a-Half Months
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, is gearing up for a busy year with five...
Must Read! Pooja Bedi: A Life Full of Controversies and Transformations
MUMBAI: Pooja Bedi, known for her bold choices on and off-screen, entered the film world in 1991 with the film "...
What! Saif Ali Khan: The Missed Opportunity in 2 States
MUMBAI: The 2014 romantic drama "2 States," starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a massive hit. However, not many...
Fascinating! Nikaah: A Controversial Success Story
MUMBAI: Filmmaking is often about pushing boundaries and addressing sensitive topics, but sometimes, this can lead to...
Inspiring! Sonali Bendre's Inspirational Battle Against Cancer: A Story of Resilience and Hope
MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre, a prominent Bollywood actress, faced one of life's toughest battles when she was diagnosed with...
Did You Know! India's First Actress to Star in a Rs 1000 Crore Film Revealed: Tamannaah Bhatia
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, achieving the milestone of a Rs 1000 crore film was once a distant dream...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Woah! Ajay Devgn's Big Year: Three Back-to-Back Releases in One-and-a-Half Months
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Woah! Ajay Devgn's Big Year: Three Back-to-Back Releases in One-and-a-Half Months
Pooja
Must Read! Pooja Bedi: A Life Full of Controversies and Transformations
Nikaah
Fascinating! Nikaah: A Controversial Success Story
Sonali
Inspiring! Sonali Bendre's Inspirational Battle Against Cancer: A Story of Resilience and Hope
Tamannaah
Did You Know! India's First Actress to Star in a Rs 1000 Crore Film Revealed: Tamannaah Bhatia
Rajkummar
Amazing! Top 13 Young Bollywood Actors Who Are Winning Hearts