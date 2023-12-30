What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?

While the audience is hopeful for a sequel of the movie, we guess that the director has heard it and is ready to give the audience what they need.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is currently enjoying the success of Tiger 3 and before that he was seen making a cameo appearance in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Over the years, Salman Khan has given many successful movies and one of the movies is Kick, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala starring Salman Khan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read - Finally! Sajid Nadiadwala opens up on why Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet

The action comedy movie was loved by the audience and there were rumours about the second part of the movie. Be it the music, the action, the comedy or the romance, all the aspects of the movie touched the hearts of the audience.

However, it seems that things have taken an interesting turn now when it comes to Kick 2. While the audience is hopeful for a sequel of the movie, we guess that the director has heard it and is ready to give the audience what they need.

That’s right, Sajid Nadiadwala posted a few pictures on his Instagram profile and the fans started to wonder why someone would upload a picture of Kick in a year in which it wasn’t even released and what does the post hint to. Now according to the hint, we can assume that the director is about to start the shoot of the movie in the year 2024.

Take a look at the post below:

Looking at the post, we can surely say that the year 2024 will be a good year to ‘Kick-start’.

Also read - Must Read! Kick 2 on the cards? Salman Khan's fans go crazy after seeing his recent picture – Here's why

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kick Kick 2 Salman Khan Tiger 3 Sajid Nadiadwala Nawazuddin Siddiqui Randeep Hooda Jacqueline Fernandez Katrina Kaif Hindi movies Bollywood movies Movie News TellyChakkar
