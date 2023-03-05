What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”

Salman is known for his savage replies to the media at times when they ask meaningless and illogical questions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 09:53
movie_image: 
Aise reporter kaha se aate hai

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans got to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the film has gotten mixed reviews, Salman continues to be gracious to his fans and the media.

Also Read-  Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies

Salman is known for his savage replies to the media at times when they ask meaningless and illogical questions. That’s what happened at an event when a journalist asked him about Sunny Leone and the video has been going viral. The journalist says, “Salman aapki bike ka color blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka color yaad aa gya.” She continued, “Bike bhi s*xy, Sunny bhi s*xy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?

Salman was quite confused at the question and said, “Parineeti kaha s*xy hai woh toh sweet hai” This shows how the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor ignored the question quite effortlessly.

One user commented, “Reporter bas ab yehi karne ke liye reh gaye hain”, another one wrote, “Aisa Reportar Kaha Se Aati hai” One wrote, “Bhai ke kaan sirf utna he sunte hai jitni zaroorat hai” One wrote, “No parineeti were harmed” One wrote, “Pariniti be like - maine kya bigad hai’

Check out the video here;

Also Read-The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-spotboye

 

 

 

Salman Khan Sunny Leone Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Bharat Sultan Ek Tha Tiger Tubelight Ready one night stand Jism 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 09:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Faltu: Woah! Ayaan decides to take the shares back from Kanika
MUMBAI:   Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”
MUMBAI :Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra,...
Anupamaa: OMG! Dimpy begs Anupama with folded hands to guide her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”
MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid...
Imlie: OMG! Destiny brings Imlie and Atharva closer to one another
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top shows when it comes to...
Recent Stories
poor girl couldn
Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”
Latest Video
Related Stories
poor girl couldn
Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”
Age gap
SHOCKING! Age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers will leave you surprised
Neha Sharma
Exclusive! 'We need to prove to our fans and audience every time" Neha Sharma on her struggle
Appurv Gupta
Exclusive! "I wanted to do a Bollywood movie for quite some time but I always wanted to debut with a non-funny" Appurv Gupta
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Seeti Maar
Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch