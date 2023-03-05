What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans got to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the film has gotten mixed reviews, Salman continues to be gracious to his fans and the media.

Salman is known for his savage replies to the media at times when they ask meaningless and illogical questions. That’s what happened at an event when a journalist asked him about Sunny Leone and the video has been going viral. The journalist says, “Salman aapki bike ka color blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka color yaad aa gya.” She continued, “Bike bhi s*xy, Sunny bhi s*xy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?

Salman was quite confused at the question and said, “Parineeti kaha s*xy hai woh toh sweet hai” This shows how the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor ignored the question quite effortlessly.

One user commented, “Reporter bas ab yehi karne ke liye reh gaye hain”, another one wrote, “Aisa Reportar Kaha Se Aati hai” One wrote, “Bhai ke kaan sirf utna he sunte hai jitni zaroorat hai” One wrote, “No parineeti were harmed” One wrote, “Pariniti be like - maine kya bigad hai’

Check out the video here;

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Credit-spotboye