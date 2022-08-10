What! Salman Khan gets relief in the 2019 court case against him filed by a journalist - Deets Inside

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known as much for his movies as for the controversies that surround him. The actor impressed everyone with his performance in the last release Pathaan where he had a special cameo in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. Now, trouble never seems to be too far for the actor. Here is another court case that had been filed against the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

In 2019, a journalist filed a complaint before the magistrate that while he was filming Salman riding a cycle, the latter took his phone away, abused and assaulted him. The complainant Pandey requested immediate action to be taken against the actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh.

Today the Bombay High court has dismissed the case lodged by Pandey against Salman and his bodyguard, giving the actor some relief in the case. Last year Salman had moved the HC challenging the summons and asking the court to quash the comlaint. He said that the claims made by Pandey were ‘contradictions and improvisations’.

The Kick actor and Shaikh have been asked to appear before the court on April 5.

Salman’s lawyer Aabad Ponda stated that his client had asked his bodyguard to stop the journalist from taking his pictures and videos and that the accusations of physical assault were completely baseless.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde.

