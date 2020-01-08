This is what Salman Khan had to say on working together with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: It won't be wrong to call the three Khans the backbone of the film industry. The three superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan enjoy supreme stardom, that none of the other actors can command. But in the last 30 years that they have been in the business, they have never shared the screen together.

Though Salman has done movies with Shah Rukh and Aamir, still Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t worked together. When Salman Khan was asked what stops them from coming together the actor gave a very practical answer.

He said that the budget of the movie will have to be really high and they will need around 20000 plus theatres to do coverage on that, and now we have hardly had 5000-6000 screens at this point of time, he also said that they need to come up with more screens to accommodate such a huge film and once this is done then they can make a movie.

Well, it will be a treat for all movie lovers to see the three Khans together on the big screen.