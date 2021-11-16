WHAT! Salman Khan may not attend the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently making headlines for their personal life. There are rumours that they are going to tie the knot in December.

Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding. According to the media reports, they are likely to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan. The much-awaited wedding can happen in December, however, the couple has not confirmed the news.

Now, if reports are to be believed Salman Khan may not attend the wedding. According to the rumours, the actor didn’t attend the roka ceremony which took place at filmmaker Kabir’s home. The things between Kabir and Salman soured after ‘Tubelight’.

The Bollywood superstar, who is very close to Katrina Kaif, might not attend her wedding in December. The actor will be busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’ next month. According to the report of Bollywood Life, a highly placed industry insider said, “Salman was to shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to Shah Rukh Khan's personal turmoil. Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina's wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it.”

Further, the insider shared that the actor’s family be attending the wedding for sure. He said, “Arpita Khan and Katrina Kaif are BFFs. She will definitely be there. So will Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan, who is extremely fond of Katrina.”

