What! Salman Khan once asked Katrina Kaif to 'change' her short dress, as he expects his actresses to be dressed modestly on sets

Now Palak Tiwari, who is Tv actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is making her Bollywood debut with his film and made a shocking revelation recently that women on the sets of his film had to dress appropriately
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans will get to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently, the trailer of the film was released.

Now Palak Tiwari, who is Tv actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is making her Bollywood debut with his film and made a shocking revelation recently that women on the sets of his film had to dress appropriately. They had to be careful about their necklines and the length of their dress.

Palak worked in Salman’s Antim as an assistant director. During Ek Tha Tiger’s shoot Katrina Kaif apparently came out of her vanity van wearing a plunging neckline dress that was also short. It seems Salman lost her cool and told her to change her dress but Katrina gave it back to him that it is the “director’s call”

Salman reportedly was so furious that he told director Rajat Sharma that the dress was looking ‘tacky’ and was ill-fitting. Salman once said that Katrina carried any look with style and decency and she didn’t need that kind of an outfit. 

He was quoted as saying, “Bahut ladkiya thi jinhone ne hardly kuch pehna tha. To theek tha. Jab tak humari ladkiyan decently dressed hain humko koi farak ni padta.”

