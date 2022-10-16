WHAT! Salman Khan once got robbed by four women who posed as his fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known to have a swarm of bodyguards and security guards around him. His fans can't get very close to him even though they desperately try to.

However there was a time when that was not the case and he would go out with just two security men with him. That’s when he was robbed by four beautiful women at a nightclub in Bandra, who engaged him in sweet talk and robbed him of his Bajrangi Bhaijaan pendant, money and other things.

Salman however decided not to report the incident but from that day increased his security from two to 14 men so something like this never happens again. His sister Arpita Khan however said, “It’s not easy to rob Salman. He has not visited a nightclub in recent times nor does he carry a wallet.”

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and later in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde.

Credit- Timesnow





