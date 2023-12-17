What! Salman Khan’s staggering net worth of Rs 2000 Crore makes him the richest person in his family; Check out his family’s total wealth!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most renowned superstars. His commitment to his work is well-liked by all. Despite his career's successes and failures, he is the only Khan superstar who chose not to take a break. The Tiger 3 star is the richest person in his family. Salman Khan is also a shareholder in more than half of the entire Khandaan's net worth. With an exact net worth of 2916 crore, Salman Khan has a wealth beyond 2000 crore.

Khan Khandaan is estimated to have a net worth of at least Rs 5259 crore, according to sources of a popular new portal. When you separate the money, Salman Khan alone has a worth of 2916 crore when you sum together all of the Khan family members' earnings and savings.

Due to his huge market value, Salman Khan has several properties of his own and is paid what he demands for endorsements and participation in several opulent businesses. He owns shares in his films in addition to these. Although it is said that he receives most of the money from Bigg Boss because his name is entirely associated with the show.

Arbaaz and Sohail, who are currently part of Bigg Boss 17, also have amassed immense wealth. All of Arbaaz Khan's wealth, including his lifetime earnings, exceeds Rs 500 crore. Rs 333 crore is Sohail Khan's net worth. Salman Khan's sibling is a long way away from him.

Salim Khan is worth Rs. 1000 crore, which he will divide between his two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and his children. Without a doubt, the wealthiest family in B Town is Khan Khandaan.

Credits – Bollywoodlife