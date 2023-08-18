What! Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has THIS connection with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls recently and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens.

The plotline revolves around Sunny’s Character Tara entering Pakistan to bring his son back. Now, Salman Khan’s much awaited film Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens this year and as per reports will also show the lead entering Pakistan. A source close to the project said, “The story of Tiger 3 is devised in a way that leads to an epic face-off between India and Pakistan. While Salman Khan plays Tiger in Tiger 3, he will be facing off Emraan Hashmi's ISI turn of Aatish in Tiger 3. It's going to be fireworks on the screen as two spy agents from India and Pakistan are ready for an epic blast this Diwali.”

The source further said, “YRF is confident that the epic RAW vs ISI battle in Tiger 3 will set the box office on fire. Much like Tara Singh, even Tiger is among the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema, and the common thing that links them is Pakistan.’

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and along with Salman also stars Katrina Kaif and Imraan Hashmi. Emraan is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile Gadar 2 made Rs 230 Crores worldwide in just 4 days of its release.

