What! Salman Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs. 90 lakhs, guess the film

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of his generation globally. The actor has dominated the Hindi entertainment industry – along with the two other Khans and Akshay Kumar – for close to 30 years now.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of his generation globally. The actor has dominated the Hindi entertainment industry – along with the two other Khans and Akshay Kumar – for close to 30 years now. 

Also read - Surprising! Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's film to get delayed and commence shoot only in 2025?

Yet, it has not always been smooth sailing for him at the box office. Salman has seen his fair share of flops. But one in particular sticks out. It remains the only Salman film in the last 25 years to not even earn Rs 1 crore in India, arguably making it the actor’s biggest flop.

In 2007, American director Willard Carroll was in India and he watched a Bollywood film, following which he said he watched 150 more and decided to make a ‘crossover film’. 

He hired Ali Larter (Resident Evil and Final Destination fame) with whom he worked earlier and also cast Salman Khan. The film was Marigold, a romantic drama about an American actress who comes off age on a trip to India where she meets an Indian prince. 

However, the film was not well received well by critics and flopped commercially. Marigold earned only Rs 90 lakh net in India. Even overseas, it did not fare well despite Larter’s presence, grossing Rs 2.29 crore worldwide. It remains Salman’s lowest-grossing film since the 90s.

Carroll had wanted Marigold to be his breakthrough film in India but it did not pan out like that. In its review of the film, The Hollywood Reporter called it the work an American director “slumming in a genre outside his own culture, and Western audiences unfamiliar with Hindi-language masala movies will find the whole thing puzzling”. 

Also read - Surprising! Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's film to get delayed and commence shoot only in 2025?

Marigold was Carroll’s final film as a director, writer or producer. In the last 16 years, he has not worked on a single film. Ali Larter, being a recognised face in Hollywood, fared better, working in the TV show Heroes, and returning to play Claire in Resident Evil sequels. She did no, however, work in another Hindi film after Marigold.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

 

Salman Khan marigold Akshay Kumar Willard Carroll Ali Larter Hollywood Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay
MUMBAI: Who does not remember Sholay released in 1975? When this film was released, it broke many box office records...
What! Salman Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs. 90 lakhs, guess the film
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of his generation globally. The actor has dominated the Hindi...
Woah! This 90s actor regrets rejecting Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan, marking a turning point of his career
MUMBAI: Every Hindi movie buff knows how Yash Chopra-directed love-drama Darr became a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan'...
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra accuses ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri of filling his mother's mind with negativity
MUMBAI: In a recent podcast interview, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra spoke at length about the show and her mother being...
Woah! Take a peek into Anupam Mittal's daughter, Alyssa impressive birthday bash, check out the pictures
MUMBAI : The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has been living in a marital bliss with an actress-model,...
Recent Stories
Vinati
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vinati
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay
rahul
Woah! This 90s actor regrets rejecting Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan, marking a turning point of his career
Vishal
OMG! Vishal Jethwa reveals he fumbled during his dialogue delivery with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, read more
Karan
Must read! Karan Johar talks about Shah Rukh Khan playing a father at the age of 31 and shares his opinions on young actors of today
Shah
What! Shah Rukh Khan insisted Aditya Chopra to add the fight sequence in DDLJ
Abhay
Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you