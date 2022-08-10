What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many face off s and silent war between the Bollywood celebrities, having said that Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan recently had a face to face encounter and the way Bodyguard of the actor Salman Khan behaved with Vicky Kaushal is not going down well the fans all over the internet.

As we can see in the video Vicky Kaushal was with his fans giving selfies, where entered the Bodyguard tried to push him they are the actor Salman Khan was entering then, this gesture from the team of Salman Khan is not getting good remarks all over the internet, have a look at the comments.

As we can see from these comments many people are calling Salman Khan rude and Ghamandi and saying that it is not at all the way to behave, and on the other hand people are praising and appreciating the actor Vicky Kaushal for his simplicity and kindness.

