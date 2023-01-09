What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film Jawan is just a couple of days away from its release and fans cannot keep calm. Recently the film’s entertaining and nail biting trailer was released by the makers and fans were over the moon. What the fans also marked was a dialogue that sparked a major row. The now infamous dialogue is, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar”. Many thought that it was an indirect dig at former NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede.

Now, Wankhede shared a cryptic post on his twitter account that many feel is a way of giving it back to SRK. it read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.”

Check out the post here;

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

Netizens felt like the “Bete Ko haath…” dialogue was a reply to the whole Aryan Khan and Cordelia cruise drug case.

Bete ko Hath lagane se pahle baap se baat kar.

Sameer Wankhede Taking Notes

#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/SkWnxkBnve — Laibah Firdaus. (@FirdausLaibah) August 31, 2023

For the unversed, in October 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

Credit-FreePressJournal