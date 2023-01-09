What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

Now, Wankhede shared a cryptic post on his twitter account that many feel is a way of giving it back to SRK.
Sameer Wankhede

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film Jawan is just a couple of days away from its release and fans cannot keep calm. Recently the film’s entertaining and nail biting trailer was released by the makers and fans were over the moon. What the fans also marked was a dialogue that sparked a major row. The now infamous dialogue is, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar”. Many thought that it was an indirect dig at former NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede. 

Also Read-What! Aryan Khan might have been singled out in the drug case

Now, Wankhede shared a cryptic post on his twitter account that many feel is a way of giving it back to SRK. it read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.”

Check out the post here;

Netizens felt like the “Bete Ko haath…” dialogue was a reply to the whole Aryan Khan and Cordelia cruise drug case. 

What are your thoughts on the dialogue row of Jawan? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-What! "I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…", alleged Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

For the unversed, in October 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

