What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the character Ranvijay. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar considered these movies dangerous. Sandeep retorted that Javed Akhtar needs to look over his son Farhan Akhtar's work critiquing his movie.

Sandeep stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “It is very clear that he did not watch the film. It’s very clear in that comment that he did not see the entire film. Now if someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film and not only about him, anybody who is throwing stones on an art piece, why don’t they check their surroundings first?”

When he was creating Mirzapur, he wondered why he hadn't said the same thing to Farhan Akhtar. “Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”

Speaking recently at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar discussed the kinds of movies that are becoming popular these days. “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman…and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous,” he said, apparently referring to a scene in the much-discussed movie between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii's characters. Interestingly, there was a scene in Vanga's Hindi version of his Telugu smash Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, in which Shahid's character smacks Kiara's character.

