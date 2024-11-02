What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the character Ranvijay. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar considered these movies dangerous. Sandeep retorted that Javed Akhtar needs to look over his son Farhan Akhtar's work critiquing his movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Sandeep

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the character Ranvijay. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar considered these movies dangerous. Sandeep retorted that Javed Akhtar needs to look over his son Farhan Akhtar's work critiquing his movie.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

Sandeep stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “It is very clear that he did not watch the film. It’s very clear in that comment that he did not see the entire film. Now if someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film and not only about him, anybody who is throwing stones on an art piece, why don’t they check their surroundings first?”

When he was creating Mirzapur, he wondered why he hadn't said the same thing to Farhan Akhtar. “Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”

Speaking recently at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar discussed the kinds of movies that are becoming popular these days. “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman…and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous,” he said, apparently referring to a scene in the much-discussed movie between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii's characters. Interestingly, there was a scene in Vanga's Hindi version of his Telugu smash Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, in which Shahid's character smacks Kiara's character.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
MUMBAI: Unravelling a fascinating anecdote from Bollywood lore reveals a surprising twist in the casting of the...
Must Watch! 8 Heartwarming Hindi Romantic Movies Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: Looking for some heartwarming romance? Dive into these enchanting Hindi romantic movies streaming on Disney+...
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the...
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala has had a remarkable career. The actress's most recent roles were in Made in Heaven 2 and The...
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, big films are typically the first to introduce star kids to the public. Veteran producers and...
Must Read! Top 10 Remarkable Indian Web Series Actresses Who Captivate Audiences
MUMBAI: Delve into our meticulously curated selection of the finest Indian web series actresses, each leaving an...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Sobhita Dhulipala
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
Salman Khan
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
Kangana Ranaut
What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films
Barkha
Incredible! Barkha Madan’s journey from acting to becoming a Nun and more; Details inside!
Shraddha Kapoor
Fascinating! Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS exciting film ventures post-Stree 2; Including mythological and time travel genres