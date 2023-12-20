What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind behind Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster "Animal," is riding high on the film's phenomenal success, crossing the Rs 840 crore mark at the global box office. In a recent interview, Vanga dropped a bombshell by revealing his ambitious plans for "Animal 3" and the unexpected twist involving 60-year-old Ranbir Kapoor featured at the beginning of the movie.

Despite the buzz surrounding the third instalment, the commencement of production remains uncertain, as "Animal Park" (Part 2) is slated for shooting in 2026. Before diving into the sequel, Vanga has lined up "Spirit" with Prabhas and an untitled project with the charismatic Allu Arjun. While the shooting for "Salaar" is set to kick off in September 2024, the launch date for the Allu Arjun starrer is yet to be revealed.

Adding to the excitement, T-Series recently announced a formidable collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three upcoming movies – "Animal Park," "Spirit," and an untitled project starring Prabhas. The production house, sharing snapshots of Vanga and Bhushan Kumar, emphasized the partnership built on trust and creative freedom, unveiling the cinematic wonders that follow the monumental success of "Kabir Singh" and "#Animal."

Speaking about his collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga expressed his gratitude for the creative freedom and trust bestowed upon him. He stated, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

"Animal," featuring a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Upendra Limaye, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra, went head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra starrer "Sam Bahadur," directed by Meghna Gulzar of "Raazi" and "Chhapaak" fame.

As anticipation builds for the cinematic journey ahead, fans are eager to witness the unfolding chapters of "Animal," a franchise that promises to redefine the landscape of Indian cinema.

Credit: Firstpost