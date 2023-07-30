What! Sanjay Dutt reveals about Trishala changing her mind about pursuing acting and aiming to join the FBI

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt once wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father and join the film industry. However, Sanjay wasn't really happy about it until she changed her mind.
MUMBAI :Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt once wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father and join the film industry. However, Sanjay wasn't really happy about it until she changed her mind.

Talking about it, Sanjay had once revealed that he wanted Trishala to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US.

Sanjay had three kids. Trishala is Sanjay and his first wife, the late Richa Sharma's daughter. Sanjay is now married to Maanayata and the couple has twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

During a conversation in 2013, Sanjay was asked about his daughter, mentioning that he was upset with her aspirations of joining the industry. The actor shared, “She is no more thinking about acting. She has given up on her acting ambitions at least for now.”

“She’s such an intelligent girl, who’s done Forensic Science. So I could never understand why she wanted to give it all up and become an actress. To be in this industry, you need to know the language. So, language would’ve been the biggest barrier for her. I hope she joins the FBI soon and makes me proud. Her education should be of some use,” Sanjay had said.

Unlike what Sanjay wished for her, Trishala has chosen to stay away from the acting industry as well as a career in forensic science. She is currently based in the US where she is pursuing a career in psychotherapy and often shares posts educating people about mental health and related topics.

It would be interesting to see if Sanjay's twins Shahraan and Iqra join the showbiz industry in future once they grow up or decide to stay away from the limelight just like their half-sister.

Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera, which did not work at the box office. He has several films lined up, including The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi, Leo and Baap. He is also said to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

