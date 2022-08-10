What! Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other on social media

There were many rumors suggesting that actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill are dating. We have recently learnt that the two are not following each other on social media.
Shubman Gill

MUMBAI : Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema. Over the time with her beautiful movies and cuteness, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

As we all know, the actress has been grabbing attention and making into the headlines because of her movies. Fans always look forward to every news of the actress. Having said that, there were many reports and rumors speaking about the relationship between the actress with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Yes, there were many reports of these two dating. Well, nothing is official, but they have been grabbing a lot of attention. Recently, we learnt that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Yes, you heard right. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are not following each other on Instagram. This has grabbed attention of the fans and they want to know what actually is cooking between the two.

What are your views on this news and do you really want to see the couple together? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. .

