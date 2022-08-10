What! Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other on social media

MUMBAI : Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema. Over the time with her beautiful movies and cuteness, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

As we all know, the actress has been grabbing attention and making into the headlines because of her movies. Fans always look forward to every news of the actress. Having said that, there were many reports and rumors speaking about the relationship between the actress with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Yes, there were many reports of these two dating. Well, nothing is official, but they have been grabbing a lot of attention. Recently, we learnt that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Yes, you heard right. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are not following each other on Instagram. This has grabbed attention of the fans and they want to know what actually is cooking between the two.

