WHAT! Sara Ali Khan reveals believing her mother Amrita Singh ran a porn site

MUMBAI: Going by Sara Ali Khan’s interviews and interactions that she has been a part of ever since her debut three years ago, if there is one thing, we can be sure that she has taken from her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, it has to be their weird sense of humour. You never know what any of them might blurt out and what secrets might be revealed and even so, they successfully make it funny too. So, keeping in that tradition, Sara recently revealed another weird secret from her childhood.

In a recent interaction with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara shared how she used to think both her parents were bad persons because of the roles they played in one of their films—Saif’s portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Amrita’s character in Kalyug. “All I remember is watching Omkara and Kalyug and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site…it was not fun,” she laughs. Seeing them both nominated for those parts in the same category of best actor in a negative role, just sent Sara more into a frenzy.

However, the actress admits that she has grown over the years and now she can laugh over such instances. “I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer… I’m the one who will want to do five more push-ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed… I’m getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you’ve had a bad day at work doesn’t mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work,” she explains her relationship with her mother.

