What! Sara Ali Khan seen with Shubman Gill at a hotel, then in a flight

MUMBAI: Bollywood blue blood Sara Ali Khan has made a niche for herself in the film industry in a very short span of time. The actress who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has been in the news these days for her personal life.

While rumors started doing the rounds that the actress has a new man in her life, she was seen exiting a city restaurant with cricketer Shubman Gill in August this year.

Shubham came into focus after he started his international career in cricket in 2017.

The actress has now given more fodder to that rumor after some fans spotted her with Gill leaving a hotel and then taking the same flight together. The duo reportedly even sat next to each other in the flight, after Sara clicked some selfies with a fan.

Shubman was reportedly previously dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, and Khan was previously dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. The couple called it quits after a few months and have not been on talking terms post that.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen with Vikrant Massey in Gaslight, later in Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Vicky Kaushal and later in Amazon Prime Video's ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’

