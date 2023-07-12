What! Sara Ali Khan was rejected for Zoya aka Tripti Dimri’s role in Animal, read on to know why

As per reports, while Parineeti was supposed to play Rashmika’s role in Animal, Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for the role of Zoya which ultimately went to Tripti Dimri.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:38
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan, Tripti Dimri

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

As per reports, while Parineeti was supposed to play Rashmika’s role in Animal, Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for the role of Zoya which ultimately went to Tripti Dimri. Sara read the script and loved it however, reportedly Sandeep was not convinced that Sara could play such a bold character. 

Sara is yet to react to these reports.

Also Read- Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

On the work front, Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePRessJournal

Sara Ali Khan Animal Tripti Dimri Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Sandeep Reddy Vanga Anil Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 17:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for her recently release movie...
Big Twist: Rajveer plays the victim card and proves Amruta as the villain; gets engaged with Nimrit in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV has recently launched and the show is already presenting a high voltage...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to action or horror projects” Tanya Maniktala
MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Maniktala has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her...
Must Read! Will Ranbir Kapoor inaugurate the 600 crore with the movie Animal?
MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is getting some fantastic response from the fans and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mahasetty wins the immunity task uses the power for the week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with each passing week as the fights and drama is going on and is...
Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tripti
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot
Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Will Ranbir Kapoor inaugurate the 600 crore with the movie Animal?
Danesh Razvi
Exclusive! “I would definitely want to work with people who have the passion for their vision and projects” Danesh Razvi on parameters he looks forward to before saying is for any project
Parineeti Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on what makes her marriage with Raghav Chadha successful
Neetu Kapoor
Awww! Neetu Kapoor’s cute gesture for the family is unmissable, check it out
Ali Abbas Zafar
Interesting! Ali Abbas Zafar drops some behind-the-scenes pictures of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan