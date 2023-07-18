What! This scene from the movie Shool was a complete improvisation by Manoj Bajpai and the performance made everyone cry on set

During one of his media interaction Manoj Bajpai revealed the about a scene from movie Shool which made everyone on the set cry
Manoj Bajpai

MUMBAI: Movie Shool is no doubt one of the most loved movies in industry, this movie is considered as one of the finest performance of the actor Manoj Bajpai and till today when we see the movie we love to see the performance and the movie all over again.

Over the time the movie has received the value of cult and till today we remember the dialogue and the scenes of the movie, during one of his media interaction actor Manoj Bajpai revealed one shocking thing about a particular scene which will definitely make your drop.

Actor Manoj Bajpai revealed that it was a scene where the character of Raveena Tandon is about to die because she has had poison And Only 4 lines were written by Anurag Kashyap and actor was told to improvise the entire scene, the actor went on to do the scene which actually made every one including Raveena Tandon cry in real.

So whatever we have seen in that particular scene is the improvisation of the actor Manoj Bajpai, indeed it was a fabulous scene and the performance of the actor was tremendous.

That is why he is called as one of the finest and versatile actors of Indian industry and that particular scene has a separate fan base definitely, what are your views on this improvisation and the performance of the actor in the movie Shool, do let us know in the comment section below.

