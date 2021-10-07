What! Shah Rukh Khan cancels shoot with Ajay Devgn

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan has been arrestrd in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. The actor was reportedly shooting for Atlee's film when the probe happened. He then called off all his pending shoots and asked for a few days off.

Now, ETimes has said that SRK and Ajay Devgn were to shoot for a commercial today, but the former but called it off.

“Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4pm that the superstar called off the shoot. He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay Devgn had reported on the sets earlier today and will complete today’s schedule,” a source told ETimes.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. A Mumbai court denied the bail petition of Aryan and two others and sent them in remand till October 7.

Credits: SpotboyE