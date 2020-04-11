What? Shah Rukh Khan has had three weddings?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan give out major relationship goals to other celebrity couples as well as their fans. They have completed three decades of togetherness. But did you all know that the king of romance married thrice his ladylove Gauri thrice?

As per a news portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan registered their court marriage initially, followed by a nikah (a Muslim wedding) on August 26, 1991. Last but not least, they had a proper Hindu wedding, as Gauri has been a true Punjabi at heart and had desired to follow all the religious traditions in the wedding. SRK and Gauri married thrice and are blessed with 3 beautiful kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan. and little munchkin AbRam Khan.

The actor is quite active on Twitter and Instagram and loves putting up pictures and videos with his family. Well, SRK’s one popular quote fits well here, 'My wife is the first girl I had the courage to as for a dance. She agreed; I gave up asking any more girls.'

