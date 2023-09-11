What! Is Shah Rukh Khan having a cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies'?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is stepping into the acting world with web film, The Archies, and we have heard that the actor has come out to support her through a special move.
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Also read - Wow! Archies Trailer Out! Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor on a mission to save Riverdale 

“He is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry in the industry. He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it,” says the insider, adding, “He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film”.

“The whole team is hush hush about his involvement, as they want to keep it a surprise. That being said, it will definitely be a special one for him and his fans,” adds the source.

The highly anticipated project, which is based on The Archies comics, also marks the acting debuts of a bunch of young talents, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in the OTT space in December this year.

While the teams and the platforms are keeping mum, fans are excited to see if it is indeed true.

Also read - IT’S OFFICIAL! Zoya Akhtar to bring The Archies comics adaptation to India

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was seen in Pathaan and Jawan, which worked well at the box office. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda Mihir Ahuja Vedang Raina Bollywood
