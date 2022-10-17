WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan shot with 500 people for a race sequence for Dunki?

MUMBAI : Also read: Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan had been absent from the big-screen for a long time and now, he will be back next year with an exciting lineup of films. He was recently seen as part of cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

Currently, the actor is working on two major projects- Dunki and Jawan and he returned to Mumbai from Chennai after wrapping up a schedule for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan.

Now according to a latest report, the actor is busy with the shoot for Hirani’s next and reportedly, shot for a race sequence with 500 people on Sunday morning. Boman Irani was also shooting with the actor and there were special permissions taken too for shifts.

The team adhered to a set-timeline for 6 am to 8 am. The film Dunki will be backed by Red Chillies and is slated to release in December 2023.

Also read: Must Read! This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with a fan has grabbed the Netizens' attention; call the fan Karan Johar's 'Doppleganger'

Credits: Bollywood Hungama