What! Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan gets ED notice for endorsing brand under allegations of embezzling Rs 30 Crore; Details inside!

Media sources say that on Tuesday, December 19, Gauri, the brand ambassador of the Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was served with the ED. The company is allegedly accused of duping banks and investors of a total of Rs 30 crore.
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, an interior designer and film producer, is the wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly embezzling Rs 30 crore.

Media sources say that on Tuesday, December 19, Gauri, the brand ambassador of the Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was served with the ED. The company is allegedly accused of duping banks and investors of a total of Rs 30 crore. Additionally, there have been rumors that Gauri could be summoned in by the ED. She hasn't responded to the ED notice yet, though.

According to a number of media reports, Tulsiani Group is alleged to have caused banks and investors to face a loss of roughly Rs 30 crore. It has been reported that ED is investigating Gauri's financial dealings in relation to this issue.

According to reports, ED investigators will look into several issues, including the money that Gauri received to become the Tulsiani business as a brand ambassador. The ED authorities will be investigating a great deal of these cases. Gauri will additionally be reached through ED for information about the contracts signed for the role of brand ambassador for the company and the related paperwork.

Mumbai-based Kirit Jaswant Shah allegedly paid Rs 85 lakh for a flat in 2015 at the Tulsiani Group's Sushant Golf City project in Lucknow. However, neither the apartment nor the money was given back to Shah by the company. As a result, Shah filed a complaint against Anil Kumar Tulsiani, Mahesh Tulsiani, and brand ambassador Gauri, the directors of the Tulsiani Group.

Shah also filed a formal complaint (FIR) against the three of them in March 2023. Shah claimed in the complaint that, "I visited the company’s office in Sushant Golf City the same year and met its directors and agreed to buy a flat worth Rs 86 lakh. I was assured that I would get the flat’s possession in 2016. But since then a lot of time has elapsed and I have not got the flat. Later, I found out that the agreement of the flat booked by me had been transferred by the company to somebody else.

