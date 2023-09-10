What! Shahid Kapoor on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, “Worst Thing…”

He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 12:47
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them.

Also Read-Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?

In a recent interview, Shahid reacted to being compared to King Khan SRK. He said, “Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

He added, “If they give somebody vanilla ice-cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice-cream. No. You have to be another flavour of ice-cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. Why do you want somebody's light?”

Also Read-Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-FreePressJournal 

SRK Shahid Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Jab We Met Udta Punjab Pathaan JAWAN Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 12:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Sikarwar on performing scenes with co-star Sandeep Anand in May I Come In Madam? Season 2: His comic timing is so perfect that my scenes come out really well with him, I never face any issues doing scenes with him
MUMBAI: Actress Sapna Sikarwar is currently seen in Star Bharat's show May I Come In Madam? Season 2. The actress is...
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
MUMBAI: One of the talked about movies of the year is Dhak Dhak, the movie that has some great talents like Ratna...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand opens up on what new the viewers will see in May I Come In Madam? Season 2, says, ''Sajan has upped his game to impress Madam''
MUMBAI: After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is back on the small screens...
What! Akshay Kumar shocks netizens after being seen in a surrogate Pan Masala ad with SRK and Ajay Devgn after his recent apology and quitting as brand ambassador
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty reveals her dad Indrajit’s words of wisdom that helped her get through the trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
MUMBAI: The unsolved case of Sushant Singh Rajput death is still on and the world is waiting for the CBI to come out...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Baba Ramdev to grace the show
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
Recent Stories
DHAK DHAK
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
Latest Video
Related Stories
DHAK DHAK
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar shocks netizens after being seen in a surrogate Pan Masala ad with SRK and Ajay Devgn after his recent apology and quitting as brand ambassador
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty reveals her dad Indrajit’s words of wisdom that helped her get through the trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Janhvi Kapoor
Must read! Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Parihar caught at airport, are they off for vacation?
Prajakta Shinde
Sexy! Here are times Prajakta Shinde raised the temperature with her hotness
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Surprising! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu renewed their friendship? His latest post sparks the same buzz on the internet letting their fans go frenzy!