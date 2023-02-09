What! Shahid Kapoor gets angry on the paparazzi shouts at them, here is the video

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, with his movies and different characters he has created a huge fanbase. The fans always looks forward to the new clicks of the actor and now there is a video going viral all over where the actor Shahid Kapoor is getting angry on the media and the photographers.

As we see in this video actor Shahid Kapoor was clicked around the city today, the actor was looking handsome as ever but he was seen getting angry with the media because they were continuously calling and shouting his name, so the actor got irritated and told them not to shout and to relax.

The actor further said to shout his name when he is gone completely and not when he is standing right in front, well this video of the actor Shahid Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans.

On one side the fans are appreciating and taking the side of the actor whereas on the other there are few who are trolling him. What are your views on this video of the actor Shahid Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

