What! Shahid Kapoor gets angry on the paparazzi shouts at them, here is the video

Here is the video of the actor Shahid Kapoor shouting at the photographers that is getting viral, here is what the actor is saying
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, with his movies and different characters he has created a huge fanbase. The fans always looks forward to the new clicks of the actor and now there is a video going viral all over where the actor Shahid Kapoor is getting angry on the media and the photographers.

 

 

ALSOI READ – Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle

As we see in this video actor Shahid Kapoor was clicked around the city today, the actor was looking handsome as ever but he was seen getting angry with the media because they were continuously calling and shouting his name, so the actor got irritated and told them not to shout and to relax.

The actor further said to shout his name when he is gone completely and not when he is standing right in front, well this video of the actor Shahid Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans.

On one side the fans are appreciating and taking the side of the actor whereas on the other there are few who are trolling him. What are your views on this video of the actor Shahid Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur for her fashion in this new video

 

 


 

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor fans SHAHID KAPOOR TROLL SHAHID KAPOOR ANGRY BOLLYWOOD ACTOR ANGRY Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dangal Anjali Sharma to be seen in the movie Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Evil! Seerat plans to keep her mask on for toxic plan further
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOW! Fahmaan Khan shares glimpses of BTS of THIS song, making his fans drool
MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk is currently ruling...
Must Read! Aahana Kumra, Srishti Srivastava Aadar Jain and other actors who graced the Scam 2003’s launch party
MUMBAI: OTT series “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" has finally the digital platform. The first 5 episodes that are...
Amusing! Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's fun BTS from the sets of Kundali Bhagya is a must watch
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more...
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his work on TV, movies, and reality shows, passed away after a heart attack in...
Recent Stories
Anjali Sharma
Exclusive! Dangal Anjali Sharma to be seen in the movie Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anjali Sharma
Exclusive! Dangal Anjali Sharma to be seen in the movie Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty
SIDHARTH SHUKLA
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
Gadar 2
Amazing! Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring film earns a staggering amount of Rs 475.75 crores
Rishab Shetty
Wow! Rishab Shetty to join hands with Ashutosh Gowariker for Pan Indian film, will go on the floor after Kantara 2
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur for her fashion in this new video
Argentinian
Shocking! Argentinian actor/Tv presenter Silvina Luna passes away at 43 after plastic surgery goes wrong