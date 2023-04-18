What! Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan here are the leaked picture

Leaked pictures from the song from the movie Jawan is getting viral all over the internet, have a look at the pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:05
movie_image: 
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video is out and the movie which has superstar actress Nayanthara is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar. The movie will also have Vijay Sethupathi playing the negative character.

Movie Jawan has been grabbing the attention of fans not only because of the presence of superstar Shahrukh Khan but also because it has some amazing cameos played by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Yhathalapathy Vijay and also there are many reports which are saying that Allu Arjun has already shot for the movie. Having said that, there are many leaked pictures of the movie Jawan floating all over the internet and now there are pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are floating all over the internet as they are shooting for a song.

ALSO READ – Woah! Netizens ask Ileana D'cruz about her child's father; fans support her, "You can have a baby without marrying"

These pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting viral and they both are looking as beautiful as ever and we can expect that we are going to witness yet another sizzling chemistry between them in the movie Jawan.

These pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans, what are your views on these pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone directly from the set of the movie and how excited are you for the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Sexy! Action Jackson actress Manasvi Mamgai is too hot to handle in these pictures

Shahrukh Khan Deepika Padukone JAWAN Atlee Kumar NAYATHARA Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
MUMBAI : We all know that Apple’s CEO is currently in Mumbai for a store launch of his brand. He grabbed everyone’s...
Celeb Galore at Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party for three shows!
MUMBAI :  The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Blame Game! Angad reveals Sahiba’s plan, the latter left puzzled
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Aww! Actor reveals the name of his first crush, read on to know more
MUMBAI :  Siddharth Nigam is an actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu reaches Goenka house to stop Akshara from taking Abhir to US
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
Priyanka Chopra
What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood ‘powerplay’ and ‘campism’
Maneka Rai
Exclusive! Maneka Rai roped in for movie Notice
Shah Rukh Khan
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan's latest pictures with his family go viral; netizens say, "Aryan Khan to aaj pehli bar hasa hoga"
Dhadak 2
Shocking! "Pehli wali hit thi kya", netizens react to the announcement of Dhadak 2
Palak Tiwari
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”