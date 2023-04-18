What! Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan here are the leaked picture

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video is out and the movie which has superstar actress Nayanthara is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar. The movie will also have Vijay Sethupathi playing the negative character.

Movie Jawan has been grabbing the attention of fans not only because of the presence of superstar Shahrukh Khan but also because it has some amazing cameos played by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Yhathalapathy Vijay and also there are many reports which are saying that Allu Arjun has already shot for the movie. Having said that, there are many leaked pictures of the movie Jawan floating all over the internet and now there are pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are floating all over the internet as they are shooting for a song.

These pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting viral and they both are looking as beautiful as ever and we can expect that we are going to witness yet another sizzling chemistry between them in the movie Jawan.

These pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans, what are your views on these pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone directly from the set of the movie and how excited are you for the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

