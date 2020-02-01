News

What! Sharad Kelkar owes Akshay Kumar 500 rupees

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar is no doubt a brilliant actor. His performance in his latest movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was very well appreciated and loved by the audience.

Not only on the big screen, but the actor never fails to show his magic on the digital platform also. His last web series Rangbaaz Phir Se was packaged with an outstanding performance by him.

The actor enjoys working with Akshay Kumar. The two actors, who are sharing screen space in Laxmi Bomb, have also worked together in Housefull 4.

 Talking about why he enjoys working with Akshay, Sharad said, 'Akshay plays a lot of games with the cast and crew on the sets. After pack-up, we would play cricket or games like tic-tac-toe'. However, one such sporting encounter led to Sharad losing Rs 500. 'Sometimes, we would also bet on these games and lose money. In fact, I still owe him Rs 500,' the actor revealed.

