What! Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Health Struggles and Turning Down Role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation on Karan Johar's chat show, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore opened up about her health struggles and the difficult decision to turn down a role in the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."

During the conversation with Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore disclosed her battle with cancer, which led to her being unvaccinated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This health situation became a pivotal factor in her decision-making process regarding accepting a role in Karan Johar's film.

Karan Johar expressed regret that Sharmila couldn't be a part of the film initially offered to her. Sharmila revealed that owing to her health concerns and being unvaccinated post-cancer, there were legitimate worries about the associated risks. This personal challenge played a significant role in her decision to decline the role.

Although Sharmila couldn't take on the role, she shared a heartwarming encounter with Shabana Azmi, who eventually portrayed the character. The two actresses met in Delhi, and Shabana Azmi later shared the pleasant interaction on her Instagram, highlighting the camaraderie they shared despite the role transition.

Sharmila Tagore has relocated to New Delhi and resides at the historic Pataudi Palace. The palace serves as a gathering place for the family, including visits from her son, Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and granddaughter Soha Ali Khan. Recently, the family celebrated Taimur Ali Khan's birthday at the palace, cherishing moments together.

Sharmila Tagore's revelation not only sheds light on her health journey but also underscores her resilience in navigating challenges. The family's presence at Pataudi Palace becomes a symbol of strength and togetherness, emphasizing the importance of familial bonds in the face of adversity.

