What! Before Shehnaaz Gill, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal was linked to these actresses

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal started his career as a contestant on a reality show. He later became choreographer, and hosted many danced based reality shows. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with a film titled Sonali Cable, and has till date starred in movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and more.

He is now gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

Raghav was rumored to be dating his co-star Shehnaaz Gill but did you know that before the Bigg Boss former contestant, Raghav was linked to a couple of more celebs? Read on to know more.

Shakti Mohan

Raghav and Shakti were a part of the dance reality show Dance Plus. Raghav was seen flirting with the dancer-choreograoher heavily on the show and fans loved to see their chemistry and fun banter. Teh two were rumored to be dating.

Sara Arrhusius

Sara is a co-founder of the Intimacy Collective (India) and a member of the Intimacy Practitioners Guild (Europe). She is based in Stockholm and frequently travels to Mumbai for work. Sara and Raghav’s pictures together went viral a while back and set the internet in a frenzy.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz who is making her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has Raghav as her co-star and their chemistry is said to be sizzling by many, however Raghav has clarified that she is only his good friend.

Palak Tiwari

Another pretty face to make her Bollywood debut in KKBKKJ, is Palak Tiwari. Many are claiming that Raghav is in fact dating Palak and not Shehnaaz. Well, the only person who can clarify these rumors are either Palak or Raghav.

Credit- Bollywood life