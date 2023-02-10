What! Shilpa Shetty reveals why it is upsetting to her when fans take her pictures without consent

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. She is a big name in the industry and yet she was never labeled as the no.1 heroine. Her talent and acting skills are wonderful nonetheless. Recently she appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and spoke about her journey.

Shilpa spoke about why she doesn't like being clicked without consent. She said, “Abhi kya hain, wo log puche bina photo le lete hain, kabhi kabhi kuch khaa rahe ho set pe, toh photos ayese (makes funny faces while pretending to eat) ayese daal dete hain facebook mein aur pata nahi kaha kaha.”

On being caught off-guard or without makeup, She added, “Matlab there is no off day, aur wo mujhe kabhi kabhi bura lagta hain. Aur logon ko lagta hain, heroines perfect hoti hain, bilkul perfect hamesha.”

Sukhee starring Shilpa released on the 22nd of September.

