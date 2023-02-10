What! Shilpa Shetty reveals why it is upsetting to her when fans take her pictures without consent

Her talent and acting skills are wonderful nonetheless. Recently she appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and spoke about her journey.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. She is a big name in the industry and yet she was never labeled as the no.1 heroine. Her talent and acting skills are wonderful nonetheless. Recently she appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and spoke about her journey.

Also Read- Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

Shilpa spoke about why she doesn't like being clicked without consent. She said, “Abhi kya hain, wo log puche bina photo le lete hain, kabhi kabhi kuch khaa rahe ho set pe, toh photos ayese (makes funny faces while pretending to eat) ayese daal dete hain facebook mein aur pata nahi kaha kaha.”

On being caught off-guard or without makeup, She added, “Matlab there is no off day, aur wo mujhe kabhi kabhi bura lagta hain. Aur logon ko lagta hain, heroines perfect hoti hain, bilkul perfect hamesha.”

Sukhee starring Shilpa released on the 22nd of September.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla 
 

Shehnaaz Gill Shilpa Shetty Main Khiladi Tu Anari Baazigar Shukhee Hungama 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the...
Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has been contributing to the Indian industry with his craft. No doubt, with special...
What! Shilpa Shetty reveals why it is upsetting to her when fans take her pictures without consent
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she...
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a man cleaning Mannat’s wall with his shirt, check viral video
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan as the film has crossed Rs 600...
Wow! From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, celebs with the most expensive weddings
MUMBAI: Weddings are surely one of the happiest day for a couple in love and also an expensive affair. From taking care...
Pandya Store: Woah! Dhaval starts catching feelings for Natasha, falls in a dilemma
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
Vishal
Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a man cleaning Mannat’s wall with his shirt, check viral video
Parineeti
Wow! From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, celebs with the most expensive weddings
Rajveer
Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice
Navya Nanda
What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi