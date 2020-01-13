"This is what Shraddha Kapoor has to say on preparing for her upcoming projects  

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her dance flick release Street Dancer 3Dand is currently on a promotional spree. Being a non-dancer, she gave her best with her recent song release Illegal Weapon 2.0.

Shraddha, who will be having a packed 2020, is not only occupied with her upcoming projects but also in the training for various forms of arts.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress elaborated on how she was preparing for the movies. Shraddha shares, “For Street Dancer, I had to train in a lot of dance forms,and for Baaghi 3, I trained in Judo and mixed martial arts."

Shraddha further exudes, "I am just happy that I got trained by the best in the industry.”

Shraddha will be seen playing entirely different characters with one movie being dance-centric and the latter being a full-fledged action flick. Since the trailer and song of her next movie have come out, fans have gone gaga over her looks in Street Dancer 3D and are excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in a different character.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.