What! Shweta Tiwari reacts to her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumors, says “are you partying too much?”

MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari has been all over the news for her upcoming Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress was however earlier in the news for being spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s Eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Palak has now opened up about how her actress mom Shweta Tiwari reacts to her dating rumors. Palak told an entertainment portal, “She often wonders 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumors, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai. It is just my mother, my brother, and me.”

She further added, “We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely”





In a previous interview, Palak opened up about being spotted coming out of a restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, she said, “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it.”

