WHAT! Siddharth Anand takes THESE necessary precautions for ‘Fighter’ after Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawaan’s’ scenes leak online?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became a massive hit and the superstar’s comeback was a big success and rightfully so. His fans could not have been happier with Pathaan and SRK’s comeback on the BIG screen with a big bang.

However, reportedly, Jawaan, SRK’s next project, has some leaked action scenes online. Few action-based scenes are reportedly out and this has majorly affected the plan of the film. Hence, now everything is being kept under tight wraps.

Further, taking a lesson from this, ‘Fighter’ director Sidharth Anand has reportedly started shooting with very few people on set and has no mobile phones allowed during shoot policy.

After the massive hit Pathaan, Siddharth has definitely become the superstar director and Aditya Chopra has a lot of faith in the filmmaker and is happy with all his decisions.

Tiger v/s Pathaan could be a never seen before spectacle and Sidharth is getting a dream cast of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together since Karan-Arjun. Fighter, too, starring Deepika and Hrithik is going to have a big scale release and it is the first ariel actioner in India. Hence, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the same.

