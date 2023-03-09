What! “Small Films will disappear”, Anurag Kashyap reveals his film Gangs of Wasseypur was taken down from cinemas to make place for Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is a talented filmmaker who has given us gems like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan, Dobaaraa, etc. his films have a different audience but they are successful nonetheless. The director who is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kennedy talks about how box office numbers and star system controls Hindi cinema.

Speaking to a news portal he said, “I think because Hindi has a template. It is also heavily controlled by the trade, box office, and star system. The latter is there even in the South but look at the Tamil film industry, they’ve given five hits with first-time filmmakers and not with big stars. There’s a certain kind of equality. In Malayalam, they don’t do so many promotions, just straight-up drop their films. In Tamil Nadu, everyone gets to be promoted with an equal amount, there’s a ceiling to it. But here, a big film’s promotion will dominate and a small film will disappear.”

Anurag gives a shocking account of how his popular film Gangs of Wasseypur was taken down for ek Tha Tiger, “Even theater owners don’t give space, but equal space is given there. Today, people talk highly about Gangs of Wasseypur, but it was taken off cinemas in nine days because a big film like Ek Tha Tiger was coming. It wasn’t the decision of a star or a producer, it was the decision of the theatres. If that film had done a business of Rs 26 cr in nine days, it would have done more if it got space.”

Kashyap further added, “So the system is such and we don’t even have enough cinemas. I’ve chosen to make my kind of film in an atmosphere where I understand why it works and why it doesn’t. So the consequences are also mine, as long as I don’t lose money for others. That’s a lesson I’ve learned, so I keep my budgets low.”

Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, Abhilash Thapliyal, Aamir Dalvi, and Jennifer Piccinato.

