What! Somy Ali makes some shocking revelations about Salman Khan, including catching him cheating on her

Salman Khan recently confessed he has passed the age of marriage, and since that day, fans have lost all hope of seeing the superstar tie the knot.
Somy Ali

MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently confessed he has passed the age of marriage, and since that day, fans have lost all hope of seeing the superstar tie the knot. 

But there was a time when Salman Khan's wedding card was printed and he was all set to get married with Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani, but they called off their wedding, and now, after years, the Tiger 3 actor's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has made a shocking confession in her latest interview about why Salman and Sangeeta's marriage didn't take place, and the reason is that the former actress caught Salman Khan red handed as he was cheating her with Somy Ali.

In an interview with India Today, Somy Ali reportedly said," The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood about it." 

Somy often makes headlines by lashing out at Salman Khan for physical abuse and many other reasons, but the actor never hits back or takes any action on it. We wonder why he has maintained his silence over these constant accusations by Somy.

Somy, in the same interview, admitted that she had a huge crush on Salman Khan and had come to Mumbai to pursue an acting career, and SK often used to abuse her under the pretext of showing love and care. She labels him as a woman beater and sadist.

There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even spoke about physical abuse by Salman Khan in their relationship, and the reason for their separation was the same. 

However, Salman Khan strongly rejected the claims of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Till date, they aren’t on speaking terms. While talking about Sangeeta Bijlani, today she shared a good bond with Salman Khan, and they are friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

