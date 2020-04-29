What! Sonakshi Sinha pushed Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has impressed the Bollywood audience in the Dabanng series, Rowdy Rathore, R...Rajkumar, Akira, and many more. The actress has turned out to be one of the most powerful performers over the years and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for the same.

Sonakshi has had a mixed year in 2019. She saw the release of two high-profile and successful films, multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, and two duds, Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana.

A video is floating around on social media where we see the actress pushing Akshay Kumar. The actor even fell down. Yes, your heard it right. The actress was seen playing a prank on the actor.

Have a look.

In this video we see the cast of Mission Mangal gathered together for the film promotion and giving an interview. Akshay was making a gesture while talking, and the actress gave a Karate chop, which made him fall down. Both of them had a good laugh about it.

This is a really sweet video where we see the bond that Sonakshi and Akshay share.

Do share your views on this video in the comment section below.

On the professional front, before the pandemic, the actress was shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, and she is also gearing up for her digital debut, a crime thriller that will be directed by Reema Kagti.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.