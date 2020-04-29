News

What? Sonam Kapoor frequently uses Anand Ahuja’s toothbrush!

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been in quarantine in New Delhi, and during the lockdown, the actress has been cooking his favourite cookies and working out with him. Today, Sonam used the Never Have I Ever game filter on Instagram and posted clips of herself answering a few questions. In the first of many, one question asked and that immediately caught our attention was, '(Never have I ever)...used someone's toothbrush without telling them (sic)', and to this, Sonam, honestly answered that she has used Anand’s toothbrush as she said, 'Always. Anand Ahuja's. I keep using it...He is so annoyed'.

Later, hubby Anand Ahuja reacted to Sonam’s revelation of using Anand’s toothbrush as he posted Sonam’s photo on social media and wrote, '….and I buy you so many of them. Still you keep losing them. How does even someone lose a toothbrush'. Well, we totally love Sonam’s upfront nature as she had no qualms in admitting to the fact that she often uses Anand’s toothbrush.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

Have a look at her video.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Anand Ahuja quarantine COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar

