What! THIS south Indian diva desired to marry Naga Chaitanya before Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's the details!

MUMBAI: One of South cinema's most well-liked stars is Naga Chaitanya. Actors continue to be well-known due to both their personal and professional lives. Two years ago, he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated. However, did you know that his name has been linked to numerous actresses both before and after divorce? Naga Chaitanya, the son of Nagarjuna is celebrating his 37th birthday.

Before marrying Samantha, actresses Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya dated for an extensive period of time. Media sources said that Shruti and Naga were dating and that their marriage was about to happen in 2013. When they were spotted together at an award ceremony in 2013, it was evident how close they were to one another. However, following that, Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya parted ways permanently.

The story of Shruti and Naga Chaitanya's breakup is surprising, according to media reports. The report stated that Shruti, Naga, and her sister Akshara had attended an event together. It was Shruti's turn to perform, and Akshara had somewhere to go. Then Shruti requested that Naga drop Akshara off at her location. However, Naga Chaitanya turned down the actress since she was preoccupied with work. The two's relationship ended because of the extreme escalation of this problem.

Naga and Samantha Ruth Prabhu initially met in 2009. Yet back then, they were close friends. On-screen, the two of them were adored. However, this occurred in 2016 when the two went on a joint vacation.

Here, Samantha had been proposed by Naga Chaitanya. On social media, the actress had also posted images from those occasions. They both got married in 2017 and separated in 2021, having been wed for four years.

Credits – Zee News